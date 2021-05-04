Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police launched the “Study and Sports” initiative in Hemaya schools, which aims to develop the potential of sports talents in Dubai by increasing training hours for the athletes who will be part of this initiative, which will be launched next September with the start of the sports and academic season 2021-2022.

The “Study and Sports” initiative is part of the recommendations made by the experts of the French Football Association during the technical evaluation program for football academies in Dubai clubs, which was organized by the Dubai Sports Council to evaluate sports academies regarding the reconciliation between academic success and sports brilliance of sports talents, in order to increase the annual training sessions according to To international standards.

This came during the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Dubai Sports Council, Dubai for the design, and the memorandum was signed by Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council and Major General Prof. Mohammed Ahmed bin Fahd, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academic and Training Affairs, in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General Dubai Sports Council, Dean Prof. Mohammed Butti Al Shamsi, Deputy Director of the Dubai Police Academy, Colonel Sultan Al Shamsi, Director of the Specialized Training Department at the Dubai Police Academy, Ali Omar Al Balushi, Director of the Sports Development Department at the Council, and the executives and directors of academies in Dubai clubs. Ahmed Salem Al Mahri, Head of the Sports Clubs Department at the Dubai Sports Council, and First Lieutenant Abdullah Jassim Al Muhairi, Head of the Sports Department at the Dubai Police Academy gave a full explanation about the initiative, its technical benefits and the time plans for its implementation. At the end of the conference, the two parties exchanged memorial shields on the occasion of the signing of the agreement, which will have a great positive impact. On the sports sector in the Emirate of Dubai. The initiative aims to bring together distinguished athletes from Dubai clubs, between the ages of 12 and 16 years, in separate semesters in order to reconcile between sporting and academic goals, and to provide the opportunity for Dubai clubs to choose distinguished athletes in some sports, as it includes a flexible system in the study in order to raise The number of annual training sessions for athletes increased by 83% from 192 to 240 classes, and annual training hours will increase by 96% from 352 to 472 hours, and 5 morning sports classes will be prepared in protection schools, in addition to evening sports classes in clubs, and there will be modern scientific and sports follow-up And developed to prepare future champions in the Emirate of Dubai, drawing on international experiences. The athletes affiliated with this initiative will be sponsored by providing the requirements for studying in the Dubai Police Protection Schools, transportation, nutrition and medical follow-up, and sports facilities will be hosted in the protection schools for morning training, and technical cadres will be appointed within the joint technical and scientific team with the Dubai Police. The initiative will contribute to achieving a higher level of academic success and sports brilliance for its members through reconciling academic achievement and sporting excellence, inculcating athletic behavior among students’ athletes, instilling a culture of excellence, giving them organized school assignments and continuous follow-up, increasing the number of training sessions with specialized trainers, programming theoretical lessons To enhance understanding of sports activity, preparing them to become future athletes, coaches, administrators and professionals.