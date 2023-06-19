Star tick protein may contribute to Rocky Mountain spotted fever vaccine

Study conducted at USP (University of São Paulo) and disclosed in the magazine Parasites & Vectors points to a potential target for the development of a vaccine against Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

In Brazil, the disease is caused by the bacterium Rickettsia rickettsii, transmitted mainly by the star tick and common in the Cerrado region and in degraded areas of the Atlantic Forest. According to data from the Ministry of Health, in the last 3 years, an average of 160 cases per year were registered, with a mortality rate of around 28%. Three deaths resulting from the infection were confirmed this week in the State of São Paulo by the Instituto Adolfo Lutz. The 3 victims were at the same event held in the Campinas region on June 8. The disease’s main symptoms are high and sudden fever, headache, abdominal and muscle pain. There may be rashes at the site of the tick bite. Immediate treatment with antibiotics is recommended to prevent the condition from getting worse.

Previous studies by the same group from USP, headquartered at the Biomedical Sciences Institute, had already shown that, by infecting the star tick, Rickettsia rickettsii is capable of inhibiting a process called apoptosis in the host (which is the programmed death of arachnid cells ), favoring its growth. This “survival” gives the bacteria time to proliferate and infect new cells.

In the most recent work, supported by Fapesp (Foundation for Research Support of the State of São Paulo) through 3 projects (13/26450-2, 20/16462-7 It is 21/03649-4), the idea was to silence the gene expression of the main inhibitor of apoptosis protein, IAP (inhibitor of apoptosis protein), with the aim of reducing bacterial growth and making the star tick more resistant to infection. For this, the feeding of the arachnids was reproduced in the laboratory, with blood from rabbits infected and not infected by R. rickettsii.

“We observed that, regardless of the infection, ticks died when feeding, highlighting the importance of IAP for their survival”says Andréa Cristina Fogaça, professor at the Department of Parasitology at ICB-USP and coordinator of the study. “This information suggests something even more interesting than just blocking the infection: it is possible to contain and decrease the host population density.”

Star tick mortality rates during the experiment were above 92%. These results suggest that tick feeding, regardless of being infected, generates free radicals that activate apoptosis. With IAP silenced, ticks cannot survive.

host focus

The importance of focusing scientific efforts on the star tick to create a possible vaccine against Rocky Mountain spotted fever is simple: “Besides being a transmitter, the tick works as a reservoir of Rickettsia rickettsii in the environment”says Fogaça. “Once infected, the female can transmit it to her offspring, keeping the bacteria active for consecutive generations in tick populations.”

The next steps in the research are to confirm that blood feeding is indeed the factor that promotes apoptosis through the production of reactive oxygen species and, possibly, to expand the experiments to other tick species.

In addition to the medical importance, with the reduction in transmission of the bacteria to humans, the researcher highlights the economic impact that a vaccine capable of reducing the population density of the star tick would have on livestock. Because it is a species without a specific food preference, the arachnid also affects other animals that are available, such as cattle, causing anemia and marking their leather. Although there is still no estimate of damage values ​​for the activity, there are already reports of increased infestation.

With information from FAPESP Agency.