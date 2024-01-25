For years there were too few teachers in primary schools, but now too many are being trained, an educational researcher and the Bertelsmann Foundation have determined. As early as 2035, there would be around 45,000 more primary school teachers available than necessary.

Researchers expect that after years of shortages, there will soon be too many primary school teachers. Image: dpa

DAccording to a study, the shortage of teachers in primary schools could soon turn into a surplus. Between 2023 and 2035, a total of around 96,250 fully trained specialists will be available for primary school teaching. This emerges from a study published on Thursday by educational researcher Klaus Klemm with the Bertelsmann Foundation. However, the need for new hires over the same period is likely to be just over 50,000 people. This means that by 2035 there would be a total of around 45,800 more primary school teachers than necessary. In its forecast from last month, the Conference of Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs (KMK) estimated a total surplus of only 6,300 graduates.

The turnaround in demographic development is responsible for this deviation: While 795,500 children were born in Germany in 2021, there were 738,800 in 2022 and, extrapolated to 2023, only 689,300, as it was said. This decline of more than 100,000 births means that the number of students will also fall more sharply from 2028 than assumed in the KMK forecast.

“The shortage of teachers in primary schools will soon be overcome in many places,” said Dirk Zorn, Director of Education and Next Generation at the Bertelsmann Foundation. However, the situation remains tense in other school levels and in certain subjects. There will still be a major shortage for the foreseeable future, especially in non-gymnasium secondary schools and in the MINT subjects (mathematics, computer science, natural sciences, technology).

Politicians should use the opportunity to improve the pedagogical quality in primary schools with additional teachers, explained the study authors. In this way, these people could strengthen the StartChances program planned by the federal and state governments from the 2024/2025 school year, which is intended to provide more targeted support to 4,000 schools with a high proportion of socially disadvantaged students.