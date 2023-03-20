Study | A foreign language exam on Monday in the university transcripts

Applicants’ skills are assessed either in English, French, Spanish, German or Russian.

Spring In the matriculation essays, it is the turn of the exam of the long syllabus of a foreign language today.

The vast majority of matriculation students now complete their matriculation examination in accordance with the renewed degree structure. They will have to write at least five exams, while earlier the minimum requirement was four.

45,600 students registered for the spring matriculation exams. There are about 700 fewer test cases than in spring 2022.

Student registration continues until the last day of March.