Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago said DHA, an omega-3 derivative, protects the eyes and can travel to the retina from the bloodstream to help visual decline associated with diseases including Alzheimer’s and diabetes.

According to a statement issued by researchers at the American University, increasing this acid in clinically feasible doses has not been possible until now due to the specificity of the blood-retinal barrier, according to the American New York Post.

The research, the results of which will be presented this week during the annual meeting of the American Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, confirmed the possibility of preventing capsules containing “docosahexaenoic acid” for age-related macular degeneration, an eye disease that causes loss or blurring of central vision.

It is worth noting that the most prominent contributing factors to macular degeneration include adopting a diet that contains a lot of saturated fats, smoking, and high blood pressure.