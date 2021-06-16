The startling discoveries of a new andseverything made with British students draw attention to a culture of bullying and exposure to sexual content in the school environment. Although the problems were already known, the conclusion was that the situation is much worse than expected. One of the findings is that nearly 90% of girls, and nearly half of boys, said they had received explicit photos or videos without consent.

>> NEW: join the Telegram Life and Citizenship channel

The study also found that most girls received sexist nicknames or insults (92%), heard rumors about their sexual activity (81%), and were the target of inappropriate comments of a sexual nature (80%). In addition, 88% of them received explicit photos or videos without consent, and 80% were pressured to upload photos of themselves with sexual content. More than half (51%) knew that photos or videos of them taken without their knowledge were circulating.

Aggression against girls in the school environment has surpassed virtual media. Of those interviewed, 79% reported having been victims of some type of sexual attack. Of the total, 64% said they had been touched without consent.

Overall, the numbers among boys were significantly lower, although they also provide cause for concern.

The survey, released last week, was carried out by the Office of Education Standards (Ofsted), a British government agency. The study surveyed 900 students, from 30 schools and two different faculties. “It is worrying that, for some children, incidents are so common that they see no reason to report them,” the text says.

porn effect

In addition to the unpreparedness of teachers and principals, and the lack of concrete measures to curb abusive behavior in British schools, the study identified another factor as an aggravating factor: the increasingly easy access to pornography. “Authorities we spoke with also highlighted the problems that easy access to pornography has created, and how pornography has created unhealthy expectations about sexual relationships and shaped children’s and young people’s perceptions of women and girls,” says the study, which, in addition to students, heard principals and other school leaders.

According to those responsible for the report, the consumption of pornography tends to make aggressive attitudes against girls more acceptable. “Although there is insufficient evidence to prove that watching pornography directly causes harmful sexual behavior, there is evidence suggesting that young people seem to become more desensitized to its content over time, and that this can form unhealthy attitudes, such as acceptance of sexual assaults against women”, states the study.

The report’s main recommendation is that the government incorporate the study’s findings into its Online Safety Bill. The proposal, drafted by the British government, proposes that internet providers take responsibility for moderating inappropriate content – taking stronger measures to prevent, for example, children from having access to content of a sexual nature.

The study also asks that teachers and school staff receive more appropriate training to deal with this type of situation in the school environment.