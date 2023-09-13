The Fund added, in a recent study entitled “The Role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Enhancing Credit Card Fraud Detection,” that these challenges prompted financial institutions and decision makers to search for innovative ways using modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning and their applications on big data to discover and analyze transactions. Fraud.

The study indicated that artificial intelligence plays a major role in enhancing the detection of credit card fraud, as machine learning algorithms contribute to enhancing the detection of credit card fraud with a predictive ability exceeding 94 percent.

The study recommended the need to use artificial intelligence in general, and machine learning in particular, to analyze credit card fraud operations in Arab countries, which helps financial institutions and supervisory and oversight bodies to manage risks and reduce the costs resulting from these operations, especially with many fraudsters turning to using technologies. Modern, which requires keeping up with current global developments in this field.

She called for the need to enhance innovation and cooperation with leaders in the financial technology industry to develop new fraud detection systems based on machine learning, as this cooperation can help financial institutions benefit from new technologies and tools to combat fraud more effectively.

It also called for the necessity of developing and updating regulatory frameworks for fraud detection systems to ensure that financial institutions use these systems in an ethical and responsible manner, provided that these frameworks include guidelines for data use, transparency and accountability.

She called for enhancing cooperation between financial institutions through cooperation and encouraging financial institutions to share data and cooperate in fraud detection efforts with the supervisory, supervisory and regulatory authorities, as this cooperation can help identify fraud patterns across multiple institutions and prevent fraudsters from moving between financial institutions.

The study stressed the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation to combat credit card fraud, especially since it is one of the international challenges. In this regard, it indicated that this cooperation could include exchanging experiences, collecting data, best practices and new technologies within the limits of local laws and regulations, as well as developing standards and regulations. International.