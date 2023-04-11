About two in five (39%) people surveyed used information online instead of visiting their doctor, with the average person self-diagnosing four times in the past year based on information found online.

A recent survey of 2,016 US adults age 40 and older revealed people’s most common misconceptions about what is and is not healthy, such as believing that fish oil (47%), garlic (45%) and honey (44 %) are enough to cure or treat certain diseases.

And 64% associate carbohydrates with being primarily “bad” for health compared to “good” for health.

Misconceptions aside, 62% of people surveyed still trust their doctors for health advice more than health websites (42%). Women were more likely than men to trust their doctors (66% vs. 54%).

When asked what they usually do to improve their overall health, people reported taking vitamins or supplements (51%), having regular check-ups with a doctor or specialist (49%) and exercising (46%) – although fewer said said to control stress (30%) and monitor cholesterol levels (23%), both factors that can affect heart health.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Bayer for American Heart Month, the survey also found how much people really know about heart health.

Nearly three-quarters of people surveyed (74%) feel at least somewhat knowledgeable about their family’s health history, although men are more confident in their knowledge than women (81% versus 69%).

Overall, more people surveyed reported heart disease in their family (36%) compared to obesity (24%), dementia/Alzheimer’s (23%) or mental illness (21%).

However, survey results found knowledge gaps in their ability to identify heart attack symptoms.

When asked to select possible symptoms from a list, many correctly identified chest pain or discomfort (71%) and shortness of breath (68%), but much less nausea and vomiting (42%) or jaw pain (40%) as well. may be common indicators.

And while the vast majority were aware that smoking (72%), obesity (71%) and stress (70%) can increase the risk of a heart attack, only half (50%) knew that overexertion could too.

A whopping 41% didn’t know that heart attack symptoms can differ for men and women.

More than half (52%) of adults surveyed “always” or “often” think about getting older. Sixty-one percent say they have accepted it but sometimes struggle with it. Men were more likely than women to expect to age (35% vs. 20%).

“This survey shows that older Americans are well informed about certain aspects of their heart health. That’s good news. But there’s still a lot of education needed for people to fully understand prevention and potential risk factors,” said cardiologist Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, partner at Bayer® Aspirin. “Heart disease can be scary and often we just don’t want to think about it. Through the work I do, I am dedicated to overcoming fear through accurate information about heart health and risk factors to reduce disease. Information saves lives because heart disease is preventable 80% of the time”

“Although heart disease is becoming more youthful in recent years, it is true that the risk increases with age. I often prescribe an aspirin regimen for patients who have had a heart attack to help reduce the risk of another,” added Dr. Steinbaum.

“Raising awareness and education about heart health, including the benefits of a physician-directed aspirin regimen for secondary heart attack prevention, can save lives. Aspirin is not suitable for everyone, so talk to your doctor before starting an aspirin regimen.