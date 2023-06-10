The study, which included more than 113,000 people, concluded that 15 percent of Indians had pre-diabetes and about 35 percent had high blood pressure. The study was conducted between October 2008 and December 2020 in 31 states and territories in India.

“It is quite evident from the results of the study that India has a large population at risk of cardiovascular disease and other long-term complications,” RS Dhaliwal, director of non-communicable diseases division of the Indian Council of Medical Research, said in a statement.

The council that funded the study estimated that India, the world’s most populous country, has 101 million people living with diabetes.