Studs | Winter's favorite shoes destroyed the floor of a historic building: “Holes everywhere”

The floor surfaces of Taitokeskus Orivesi have worn out quickly during the winter. The reason is the increased popularity of studded shoes.
Finland the long winter and sometimes very slippery road surfaces have made Finns prefer studded shoes. The increased popularity of shoes has also been noticed during the winter in the premises of the Taitokeskus Orivesi located in the historic Auvinen house in Orivede. The original floor surfaces are in some places full of small holes caused by studded shoes.
