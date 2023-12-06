In a move you wouldn’t typically expect from a developer, Studio Wildcard has admitted Ark’s servers are basically complete “ass”.

Speaking as part of Studio Wildcard’s Extra Life Charity Stream on Twitch, co-founder Jeremy Stieglitz stated several times over that Ark: Survival Ascended’s servers are total “ass.” In fact, he said it three times.

“The servers are ass. They run like ass. And their stability is ass,” he admitted during the stream.

On the plus side, Stieglitz went on to state Ark’s servers will be improved, however he refrained from giving any specific timeframe for these improvements beyond “imminently”. We will keep you posted when we hear more.

It has been quite a bumpy road for Ark: Survival Ascended. Studio Wildcard’s souped-up version of its dinosaur survival game was controversial from the moment it was announced, as the developer stated it was going to shut down servers for Survival Evolved.

Then, Ark: Survival Ascended was the subject of several delays. It is now finally available to play across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S, but with those ass servers.



Our Matt shared his thoughts on Ark: Survival Ascended last month, and while he did appreciate the game’s visual overhaul and the variety of quality of life improvements, he also felt it lacked any “real commitment” from the studio.

Meanwhile, a sequel starring none other than Vin Diesel is also in the works. Ark 2 was meant to release in 2022, and then 2023. The most recent word on this release now has the game pegged for closer to the end of 2024.