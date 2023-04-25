Odyssey Interactive released the opening video of the free-to-play on the net Omega Strikersrevealing to the world that the video was animated by the famous Study TRIGGER (author of KILL la KILL, PROMARE, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and many others).

The title will be available from April 27th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, iOS and Android. We can see the video below.

Omega Strikers – Opening

Source: Odyssey Interactive Street Gematsu