Odyssey Interactive released the opening video of the free-to-play on the net Omega Strikersrevealing to the world that the video was animated by the famous Study TRIGGER (author of KILL la KILL, PROMARE, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and many others).
The title will be available from April 27th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, iOS and Android. We can see the video below.
Omega Strikers – Opening
Source: Odyssey Interactive Street Gematsu
