Studio Trigger is an animation company responsible for projects such as kill la kill Y Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. It seems that his eyes are on another intellectual property that comes from video games. Since they seem interested in creating an anime based on Fortnite.

The information comes from the recent Anime Expo. Here, one of the directors of Studio Trigger, Hiromi Wakabayashiit was said very fan of Fortnite. That is why he would love to work with Epic Games’ battle royale to create something. Which could open the door to its anime adaptation.

After all, Studio Trigger is one of the most renowned Japanese animation companies now. If they decided to make an anime about the island and its lore, it would probably be well received by fans of the game as well. Epic Games like the ones in the anime. It only remains to wait to see if this collaboration materializes.

It should be noted that this could also mean the arrival of more anime skins to fortnite. In past seasons they have already introduced characters with a Japanese animation aesthetic. Not to mention that Naruto and his friends are already in the game as guests.. There are even rumors that Goku could make an appearance on the island within the next few months.

If we go by experience, it seems that every time someone wants to collaborate with Epic, this usually happens. So it is likely that very soon we will have news about Studio Trigger and their collaboration. Do you think it’s an anime adaptation or skins from different studio properties?

What could a Fortnite anime be about?

Perhaps many only know fortnite for their battle royale and they only play it to pass the time. However, this title does have a story that has been forming with each season.. While sometimes hard to follow, there is a narrative there if you decide to search for it.

This involves interdimensional travel, evil organizations and different groups fighting for the stability of reality. Surely Studio Trigger would find something to create your animation. It could also be some kind of original short film that connects to the events of a future season. If they already did it with comics, why not in anime?

