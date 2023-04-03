In the treatment of type 1 diabetes, among the 16 procedures currently used, in a highly diversified regional framework, to evaluate clinical needs and structure public health tenders (procurement), the one which provides for the rental of the device and service makes it possible to enhance the appropriateness of the technological solution, access to innovation and the centrality of the patient’s needs. These are the main findings of the study ‘Creating value with procurement. The case of devices for the treatment of diabetes 1’, created by Cergas-Sda Bocconi researchers Veronica Vecchi, Niccolò Cusumano, Rosanna Tarricone, Giuditta Callea and Chiara Mauro, with the unconditional support of Medtronic, presented at the Rome headquarters of Sda Bocconi, on the occasion of the first meeting dedicated to experts and representatives of public administrations, which took place

Spending on diabetes technologies, estimated at around 5% of the total – explains a note – could represent an investment that generates savings not only in terms of better clinical outcomes and fewer complications, but also in terms of administrative management and of the specialists. The ‘service’ procurement model (which includes the rental of the insulin pump and the supply of consumables in a single fee) has generated significant advantages in terms of cost efficiency, appropriateness with respect to the patient’s needs, and warehouse optimization.

Those who have adopted this model have highlighted a benefit in terms of maximum prescriptive freedom thanks to the purchase of a range of products rather than a single product and, in particular, diabetes specialists have highlighted the importance of the customer experience. The home management of the supply of consumables, completely at the expense of the suppliers, generates benefits both for the patient and for the healthcare facility as the management burden on the latter is reduced.

Today, innovation makes available integrated systems of the latest generation capable of supplying insulin via automatic correction and basalization microboles released thanks to algorithms that automatically reevaluate therapeutic strategies every 5 minutes – day and night, 7 days a week – and to make up for any forgetfulness or errors in estimating the amount of food or insulin by patients, thus facilitating therapy and improving the patient’s quality of life. This highly advanced technology is now joined by services that can make a difference in the management of a chronic condition, such as, for example, remote patient monitoring, online educational support services and help with carbohydrate counting

“The analysis conducted – explains Veronica Vecchi, professor of Practice of Business Government Relations, Sda Bocconi School of Management – highlighted a highly diversified system of procurement models. The national health service presents a considerable inter-regional and inter-company variability, both for organizational aspects, understood as logistics and distribution, and for taking care of the patient and in general for market orientation. What emerges is a highly diversified picture of purchasing models”.

“The healthcare system – adds Luigi Morgese, director of the Diabetes Division of Medtronic Italia – is called upon to face the growing demand for therapy in the area of ​​treated insulin diabetes. The possibilities offered by new technologies increasingly aimed at obtaining the best clinical outcome see the integration of solutions and services that are developed in digital ecosystems. However, in Italy only 10% of people with type 1 diabetes access therapies based on innovative technologies. It is desirable to reflect on an update of the evaluation and choice criteria in the public purchase procedures, introducing further parameters in addition to the purely economic ones of the single device. Aspects such as quality, innovative value of the related services offered, degree of patient satisfaction, are new factors to be included in the equation of the “return” of investments for a more sustainable and inclusive health”.

Diabetes management – the note details – requires continuous and multiple interventions on glycemic levels and risk factors, aimed at preventing complications. According to the latest Report of the Italian Diabetes Barometer 2022, in our country there are an estimated 3.5 million people with diabetes (5.9% of the population) and, of these, about 300,000 suffer from type 1 diabetes , equal to 0.5% of the population, with an incidence of 8.1 children per 100,000 each year.

Diabetes has a significant economic impact in terms of direct health costs – hospitalizations, nursing care, specialist services, drugs – which amount to more than 9.93 billion euros a year or 1.14 million euros every hour. Then there are the indirect costs, given by the impact on working capacity and reduction in productivity.

“Innovative procurement models – concludes Rosanna Tarricone, Associate Dean Government, Health and Not for Profit, Sda Bocconi School of Management – must consider the assessment of the impact on patients in an increasingly integrated way. The concepts of ‘patient experience’ and ‘patient journey’ do not yet represent the main evaluation criteria, a sign that there is a lack of true patient orientation. The study conducted by Cergas-Sda Bocconi illustrates the methodologies to be followed for measuring outcomes, both process and clinical, which can help improve the decision-making processes of purchase and access to technological innovation based on the specific context”.