Pierrot studio has recently announced the passing of the founder, animator and director Yuji Nunokawawhich took place on December 25th. Nunokawa was 75 years old. His family will hold a ceremony reserved for next of kin, while Studio Pierrot will hold a memorial service later.

Nunokawa was born in Sakata City, Yamagata Prefecture. After graduating from the Nihon Design School in 1967, he worked as an animator and technical director on many works at Mushi Production, Studio Jack and Tatsunoko Production. He has acted as an episode director on such animes as Kyashan (Casshern), Time Bokan and Ugo Re del Judo (General Inakappe). Nunokawa founded Studio Pierrot in 1979, which he led until shortly before his death. Among the most famous anime for which he contributed we find Magical Angel Creamy Mami, Magical Fairy Persia, Saber Rider and the Star Sheriffs, Osomatsu-kun and Kimagure Orange Road. The studio became popular thanks to the animated adaptations of Weekly Shonen Jump manga such as Yū Yū Hakusho, Bleach, Naruto, Beelzebub and Black Clover.

Source: Pierrot studio Street Anime News Network