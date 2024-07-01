Loopi Loop https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/ansa/ 07/01/2024 – 18:07

Italian animation company Mondo TV has reached a settlement with the US Treasury Department to pay $538,000 (R$3 million) for “apparent violations” of US sanctions against North Korea.

According to the US government, Mondo TV had done business with a North Korean state-owned animation studio, SEK, to whom it transferred US$538,000 between May 2019 and November 2021, as payment for outsourced animation services.

The money was allegedly paid through US banks and third-party companies in China and the US, in an alleged attempt to evade sanctions. Founded in 1985, Mondo TV is one of the main producers and distributors of cartoons in Italy and, according to the US Treasury, was fully aware that it was contracting services from North Korea.

The company’s relationship with SEK reportedly began in the 1990s, and Mondo TV even received animators from North Korea for training in Italy. The studio has not commented on the case.