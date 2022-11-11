Studio Ghibli announced, through a short video teaser, that he will collaborate with the creators of Star Wars, Lucasfilm. The 15-second teaser shows the Lucasfilm logo followed by the official Studio Ghibli logo, but the contents of the collaboration have not yet been confirmed.

Update

With a simple photo, Studio Ghibli has confirmed that the collaboration with Lucasfilm will revolve around Star Wars. For the moment there are no details, but the shot with Hayao Miyazaki and the Grogu figurine is quite eloquent: the production will be linked to The Mandalorian.

The original news follows.

As you can see above, the fifteen-second promotional video revealed the official logos of both companies, revealing their collaboration for an upcoming project. However, the exact content of the project has not yet been confirmed. Interestingly, it is Studio Ghibli and Disney (Lucasfilm’s parent company) have already collaborated on several projects in the past: Disney is also the distributor of the Ghibli film in North America and also provides dubbing for their projects.

Studio Ghibli is one of the biggest names in the Japanese animation industry, founded 37 years ago in Tokyo, Japan. From the beginning, the studio has focused mainly on feature films: among the most famous products we find The Tomb of the Fireflies, Princess Mononoke, Howl’s Moving Castle, The Enchanted City and many others. We also remember The Enchanted City is the only anime feature film to have won an Oscar in the category of Best Animated Film.

Lucasfilm is very active in the production of animated content and it is credible that this project with Studio Ghibli is dedicated to Star Wars, but for the moment we have no confirmation. It is possible that it is something related to the second season of Star Wars Visions, but it is only speculation.