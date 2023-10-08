













The funny thing is that it is not something new, but has actually been available since 2002. But only very few have seen this sequel and there is a good reason for that. It could only be seen in one place in Japan.

This is the Ghibli Museum that is in the city of Tokyo. It’s not a complete movie like My Neighbor Totoro but actually an animated short that lasts just under 14 minutes, and some also call it Mei and the Kittenbus.

Unlike the original film, it never reached Japanese theaters or other parts of the world. It is also not available via Blu-ray, DVD or other home format. That’s why it’s so curious.

Fountain: Studio Ghibli.

But now it will be available somewhere else besides the Ghibli Museum and that is Cinema Orion, the Ghibli Park cinema. It is currently on display Mr. Dough and the Egg Princessanother work directed and written by Miyazaki.

It is from November that this sequel to My Neighbor Totoro can be seen. The part of the park where the theater is is Grand Warehouse and a ticket is required to see this short film. Mei and the Baby Catbus.

It should be noted that Mei and the Baby Catbus It will only be available in Studio Ghibli Park for a limited time. In December he must give his place to The Day I Bought a Starand January to A Sumo Wrestler’s Tail.

Fountain: Studio Ghibli (Mei and the Baby Catbus).

So if someone is visiting Japan in November they should take the opportunity to enjoy this sequel to My Neighbor Totoro.

Who knows how much longer it will take to return to the Cinema Orion billboard; It is something that cannot be foreseen.

