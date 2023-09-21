The Japanese television network Nippon TV (NTV) announced today that it has decided to acquire 42.3% of the famous company’s shares Studio Ghibli. This transaction, once completed, will cause the issuer to become the majority shareholder of the companywhich will be transformed into a subsidiary of Nippon TV.

Both companies called an urgent press conference, during which the director and operations officer of Nippon TV, Yoshikuni Sugiyamaand the president and co-founder of Ghibli, Toshio Suzuki, mutually announced the acquisition. During the press conference Suzuki admitted that the search for a “successor” for the studio’s co-founders, including the acclaimed director Hayao Miyazakiwas the cause of the acquisition plans. Suzuki pointed out that Miyazaki is 82 years oldWhile Suzuki himself has 75. The studio has turned to Miyazaki’s son several times, Goroto succeed him at the helm of the studio, but the young Miyazaki has so far rejected all offers. Hayao Miyazaki himself opposed the appointment of his son as head of the studio. NTV has been in talks with Ghibli for a possible acquisition since last year.

Ghibli And Hayao Miyazaki have a long-standing relationship with NTVwhich dates back to the airing of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind in the then new block of cinema programming “Kinyo Roadshow” of NTV, way back in 1985. Since then Miyazaki’s films have been broadcast regularly in this time slot, with always very high ratings. NTV also hosted Ghibli’s official website until the studio started using its own hostname.

Studio Ghibli recently released the anime film The boy and the heron (Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka, in Japan). The film was not advertised or promoted and only little information was shared with the public before the release date. The film has so far sold over 5.46 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 8.16 billion yen (about $55.25 million) as of Monday. The film will arrive in Italy next January 1, 2024 thanks to the distribution of Lucky Red.

Source: Nippon TV Street Anime News Network