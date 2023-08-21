The acclaimed art director Nizo Yamamoto died on Saturday 19 August of cancer at the age of 70. The funeral will be held on August 27 at 11:00 in the city of They haveprefecture of Saitama.

His first job as an art director happened with “Conan the boy from the future” Of Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahatawhich they later founded Studio Ghibli. Yamamoto has played the same role in films such as Laputa: the castle in the sky, The Grave of the Fireflies And Princess Mononoke.

More recently, Yamamoto has contributed to films from other studios such as The Girl Who Leapt Through Time And Weathering With You.

phone: Asahi Shimbun Street Anime News Network