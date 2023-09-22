The animation studio Studio Ghiblico-founded by famous director Hayao Miyazaki, has been sold. According to the AP, the studio will become a subsidiary of Nippon Television Network Corp. This deal was reportedly discussed last year when producer Toshio Suzuki approached an executive at Nippon TV in an effort to preserve Ghibli as its two main creatives age and begin to consider (perhaps seriously, in the case of Miyazaki) The retirement.

The AP indicates that Nippon TV wants to “honor his creative independence so he can focus on animation and other artistic projects.” Although it had been considered that the son of MiyazakiGoro Miyazaki, an animation director himself, was to succeed his father, the AP reports that he “had expressed doubts, saying the responsibility was too great.”

Studio Ghibli and Nippon TV They have maintained a long-standing collaborative relationship. In 1985, Nippon TV issued Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind and then he collaborated in the production of all the films of Studio Ghibliexcept one, starting with Kiki’s Delivery Service in 1989. Miyazaki He also designed the mascot of Nippon TV in 1993, and in 2001, Nippon TV helped found the Ghibli Museum Mitaka-no-mori in MitakaTokyo.

The last work of Studio Ghibli, The Boy and the Heronpremiered this summer in Japan under the title How do you live? It was the main film in the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this September and will be released in North American theaters on December 8.

Via: Gizmodo

Editor’s note: It made me sad when I read the headline of this news, but maybe it’s for the best. The future will tell us.