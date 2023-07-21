













Studio Ghibli’s amusement park is located in the city of Nagakute, in Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The opening of two new thematic spaces was announced, which will arrive towards the end of 2023 and in the middle of 2024.

Mononoke village and “Valley of the Witches” they will be part of the new expansive phase of the Studio Ghibli park. The first will open on November 2, 2023 while the second will open its doors until March 16, 2024.

Mononoke village of the Studio Ghibli park is defined as:

“An area that portrays the traditional Japanese landscape of Satoyama depicted in ‘Princess Mononoke.’ The experiential learning center called ‘Tataraba’ is inspired by the buildings in the movie, and will offer visitors the chance to make the local special dish ‘Gohei-mochi’. The area also features attractions such as an ‘Okkoto-Nushi’ shaped slide and a ‘God Tatario’ exhibit, which are sure to capture the attention of visitors.”

Source: Studio Ghibli

So we will have the visitors will have the opportunity to relate more to the warm setting of the apocalyptic film.

Below is the description of Valley of Witches:

“An area that embodies the world of witch-centric works, offering a European-style environment. Visitors can savor the atmosphere as they explore buildings such as Kiki’s ‘Okino House’ and Guchokipanya Bakery’, Home Delivery, Howl’s Delivery’s Howl’s Moving Castle and ‘The Hat Shop’, plus ‘Earwig and the Witch’ from ‘The Witch’s House’. The area also has playgrounds and restaurants to enjoy more”.

Source: Studio Ghibli

This way, the valley of witches area will be focused on the various magical installments of Studio Ghibli, so you will have more places to inspect.

Source: Studio Ghili

Where can I watch Studio Ghibli movies?

Netflix currently has many movies from the studio, we will tell you about them below:

Howl’s Moving Castle, Spirited Away, Arriety’s World, Marnie’s Memory, My Neighbor Totoro, Ponyo and the Little Mermaid’s Secret, Whispers of the Heart, Kiki, Home Delivery, The Return of the Cat, Poppy Hill.

