Studio Ghibli Park is very popular and important to fans of the films. Aichi Prefecture, which is where the theme park is located, announced a treasure hunting event whose main objective is to bring people together with romantic goals.

Initially, The event had a margin of 400 people but the requests that were received reached a figure that exceeded one thousand (1,175 men and 1,074 women applied).

Because of this, The organizers decided to raffle the applications to set the quotaHowever, Studio Ghibli Park is likely to host new events in the future, as they have proven to be in demand and could be very successful.

Although the main objective is for people to fall in love, good friendships are likely to emerge at the treasure hunt eventsince many fans will share affinities.

The requirements for the Studio Ghibli application consisted of meeting an age range from 20 to 39 years old. You also had to have a real connection to Aichi Prefecture (be a native, work or study there).

Exact details of what the dynamics of the treasure hunt will be like were not given, but we already know that 400 marriages could have optimal conditions to be arranged.

Studio Ghibli: When will the new The Boy And The Heron movie arrive in Mexico?

Hayao Miyazaki’s new film will be screened in the United States starting December 8, 2023. And although a date has not been announced for Mexico and Latin America, it is likely that the premiere will also project in December or January 2024.

However, these are only tentative dates, let’s hope that official information is revealed soon.

