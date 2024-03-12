













Studio Ghibli finally speaks after winning the Oscar for The Boy and the Heron









This Sunday, March 10, the 96th edition of the Oscar Awards was held, the event where cinema and the people who make it possible are celebrated. The Best Animated Film category was very close this year, with incredible works such as Nimona, Robot Dreams and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse competing. However, there can only be one winner, and this time, Hayao Miyazaki's magnum opus, The Boy and the Heronemerged as the winner.

Through a statement from GKIDS Filmsthe company that was in charge of carrying The Boy and the Heron to American cinemas, the co-founder of Studio Ghibli, Toshio Suzuki, shared a few words in which he thanks the Academy and the entire team for their work on this film. In addition, he briefly remembers the career that he and his friend Hayao Miyazaki have had in this industry. The message says the following:

“As the producer of The Boy and the Heron, I am extremely honored to receive the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Academy. I would also like to thank all those who were involved in the production of this film, as well as all those who worked to distribute the film around the world.

The film began when director Hayao Miyazaki came out of retirement. After that, we spent seven years producing this play. It's been ten years since Hayao Miyazaki's last film, The wind is rising, and during those years there have been dramatic changes in the atmosphere surrounding the cinema. It was really difficult to complete this film. I greatly appreciate that the work resulting from overcoming these difficulties has been seen by so many people around the world, and that it has received this recognition. Both Hayao Miyazaki and I have aged a considerable amount. I am grateful to receive such an honor at my age, and I take it as a message to continue our work, I will devote myself to working with even more devotion in the future. Thanks a lot”.

After ten years, The Boy and the Heron He came to conquer Hollywood with his animation. What else will the future hold for Studio Ghibli?

What anime films besides The Boy and the Heron have had Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature?

With 24 years of history, it is incredible that only Spirited Away and The Boy and the Heron won in the Best Animated Feature category, not only as Studio Ghibli films, but as anime films in general.

As for nominations, there have only been 8 for anime films, 7 for Studio Ghibli (Spirited Away, The incredible vagabond castle, The wind rises, The Tale of Princess Kaguya, The memory of Marnie, The red turtle and The Boy and the Heron) and 1 to Miraiby Mamoru Hosoda. This is impressive because movies like Your Name and a silent voice They were not even considered.

What anime film do you think should have been nominated for this category?

