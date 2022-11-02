Studio Ghibli inaugurated a theme park that seeks to transport its visitors to the magical world of its films.

The park is focused on immersing tourists in the experience of feeling part of the film, due to this, they have focused on everything related to amazing and highly realistic spaces to convey that feeling to the visitors. spectators.

They dispensed with extreme attractions, such as roller coasters, which are characteristic of this type of park because their objective is to generate a immersive experience.

Due to this, and seeking to continue with the philosophy of the movies, the creator of the studios, Hayao Miyazakiinsisted that he did not know cut down trees for the construction of the place because respect for nature has always been present in his films, in addition to the fact that they have a fundamental role in the experience.

the new park ghibli, in Japan It is located in the Aichi region, inside the EXPO park (former headquarters of the world EXPO in 2005), on the outskirts of the city of Nagoya, three hours east of Tokyo.

From the capital it can be reached through the railway transport japanese making use of JapanRail Pass which is priced at 39,000 yen (1,326,000 Colombian pesos), and can be used for seven days.

Ghibli Park requires a reservation for a specific date and time. The maximum daily capacity is around 5,000 people

To enter the park you must make a reservation with about two months in advance due to the high demand of the place and that the maximum capacity is only 5,000 people.

“Ghibli Park requires a reservation for a specific date and time. The maximum daily capacity is around 5,000 people,” explains an official statement from the park.

“The number of visitors is set so that both those who enter and those who use the park can relax and enjoy it,” translates a tweet published by official networks where they warn that it is needed make a reservation to get in.

Also, in the following tweet (published on Tuesday, November 1), they explain how far in advance the purchase must be made and explain that tickets go on sale only on the 10th of each month.

“From November 10 (Thursday) tickets for the months of January and February will be on sale (by order of arrival)”.

「ジブリ なり きり 名 場面展」 は 、 人物 に なり きり 、 の 中 に 入りこめる 体験 の 展示 です。 展示 数 は 13 作品 14 コーナー。 『『 千 と 千 尋 の 神隠 』では 、 海上 を 走る 走る 不思議に乗ってカオナシの横に腰掛け、千尋になりきれます。ビックリするような名場面もありま。 pic.twitter.com/LqWYrVoTWj — ジブリパーク GHIBLI PARK (@ghibliparkjp) September 15, 2022

Within the points of interest of the Ghibli park there are themed play areas, galleries and cinemas set with the atmospheres of the films and conceptual art throughout the place.

In the park there are five areas in relation to the setting of the movies, of which three are enabled, these are Youth Hill (inspired by ‘The Incredible Vagabond Castle’), Dondoko Forest (inspired by ‘My Neighbor Totoro’), and Great Ghibli Warehouse (which is a covered space “a real store” from the studios’ cinematic universe).

On the other hand, the other areas, The Valley of the Witch and the Mononoke Village, will open within a year.

