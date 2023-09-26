













The founders of Studio Ghibli are four: Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata (†), Toshio Suzuki and Yasuyoshi Tokuma and it seems that now they could bet on a new aspect so that your studio remains on the market longer.

Nippon Television Broadcasting Networks, Inc. (the major Japanese television network) He is currently the main shareholder of the studio; and this will definitely have an influence on the next projects of the sophisticated animation house that used to specialize in feature films.

However, it should be noted that the directors were not limited to that either. Both Gorō Miyazaki (Ronja – a co-produced project) and the late Isao Takahata and even Hayao Miyazaki (heidi, The dog of Flanders, Frame) had already worked on series productions.

For his part, Toshio Susuki, producer and co-founder of Studio Ghibli stated the following:

“We will entrust all the management [de la empresa] to Nippon Television and we will concentrate on the creation of the works […] As an animation production company we are not only going to create films, but also [valoraremos] the possibility of producing television series”.

Can you imagine having a series of the adventures of Chihiro or Kiki? A new Nausicaä shonen? Let us remember that Studio Ghibli also usually makes literary adaptations of fiction and fantasy. Although it is not safe, There are serialization possibilities.

Where can I watch Studio Ghibli movies?

The Netflix streaming platform has a wide catalog of movies, it has the most popular classic films:

The vagabond castle.

Spirited Away

The world of Arriety.

The memory of Marnie.

My neighbor Totoro.

Ponyo and the secret of the little mermaid.

Whispers of the heart.

Kiki, home deliveries.

Tales from Earthsea.

Let us remember that so much Tales from Earthsea as The castle wandering They are adaptations of their respective literary works.

