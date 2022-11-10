Studio Ghibli is one of the most acclaimed animation studios of all time. Unlike other companies, those responsible for Spirited Away they have avoided collaborations with Western companies, with the exception of a small tie-up with Disney. Thus, it is a great surprise to hear that today a project has been revealed in conjunction with lucasfilms.

Through his official Twitter account, Studio Ghibli shared a small teaser where only the logos of the animation studio and Lucasfilm are shown. That’s all. Currently, there is no further information about this collaboration, and it is unknown if this is a completely new idea, or this team will be in charge of adapting some of Lucasfilm’s properties to the medium in which they specialize.

Although at the moment there is no official information, this could well be related to Star Wars: Visions. Let us remember that during its first season we saw works by renowned Japanese studios, such as Studio Trigger. Thus, The possibility that Studio Ghibli is involved in the production of a chapter for the second season is not ruled out.

However, the possibility of seeing some collaboration with another property in the hands of Lucasfilm is not ruled out either. At the moment we can only wait for more information to be shared about it.. In related topics, you can learn more about the second season of Star Wars: Visions here. Similarly, it is revealed to the cast of Star Wars: The Acolyte.

Editor’s Note:

If Studio Ghibli is working on an episode of Star Wars: Visions, this will be the best season of the anime. Considering the Japanese studio has a huge focus on nature, the perspective they could offer to the world of Star Wars would be impressive.

Via. Studio Ghibli