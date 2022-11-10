Studio Ghibli And Lucas Movie they will collaborate together: we do not know if it is something related to Star Wars or something else, nor if we will have an animated TV series, live action or a film of some kind. However, the tweet launched from the Studio Ghibli page is enough to make fans scream with joy (and detractors with anger).

pic.twitter.com/RZ74q04w7J – ス タ ジ オ ジ ブ リ STUDIO GHIBLI (@JP_GHIBLI) November 10, 2022

The Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animated film studio founded in 1985 in Tokyo by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, Toshio Suzuki and Yasuyoshi Tokuma. It boasts many animated films that have become historic such as Porco Rosso, Howl’s Moving Castle and My Neighbor Totoro.

Lucasfilm Ltd. is an American film and television production company, also active in the field of animation, special effects and sound, with its headquarters in the Marin Count, north of San Francisco, California. Originally by George Lucas, the company was later sold to The Walt Disney Company.