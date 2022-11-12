Sometimes there are western studios that have collaborations with eastern studios to create high quality anime, the clearest proof of this is Cyberpunk: Edgerunnerssame in which CD Projekt Red Y trigger they worked together. And now, starwars will launch a new product in which the popular Ghibli is involved with the much loved Baby Yoda.

So much Studio Ghibli What lucasfilm they will launch Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunniesan original hand-drawn animated short film, in Disney Plus morning, 12th of November. This was recently made known to us on social networks, the most interesting thing is that its premiere basically comes to celebrate the third anniversary of The Mandalorian.

Last November 10, Studio Ghibli tweeted a short video of the Lucasfilm logo followed by his own, leading the internet to believe that these two worlds would soon collide. studio ghibi would continue giving hints of the collaboration until having the final poster in Twitter.

Remember that it will only be available in Disney Plus.

Via: IGN

Publisher’s note: Frankly, I wasn’t very interested in this news, but this short film sounds promising. We will have to take a look at the streaming platform tomorrow.