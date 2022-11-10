With a mysterious teaser trailer released on its social channels, Studio Ghibli announces the arrival of a collaboration with Lucasfilm. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, only shows the logos of the two companies in succession without any background audio or further information.

Despite this, among the many franchises curated by Lucasfilm, the probability that this collaboration concerns the universe of Star Wars it is quite high. The announcement of the second season of the anthological series Star War: Visions suggests that the study of Hayao Miyazaki will donate his contribution for this animated series. Suffice it to say that the first season was attended by, among others, the studio TRIGGER and creators like Kenji Kamiyama And Masahiko Otsuka.

At the moment, however, it is only a speculation. So we just have to wait to find out more details on the collaboration between the two companies.

pic.twitter.com/RZ74q04w7J – ス タ ジ オ ジ ブ リ STUDIO GHIBLI (@JP_GHIBLI) November 10, 2022

Source: Studio Ghibli Street POLYGON