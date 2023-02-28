Toshinori Aoki (former executive vice president of Marvelous) And Toshimichi Mori (one of the original developers of the BlazBlue series) announce the opening of the Studio Flarea Tokyo-based game development studio funded by NetEase Games.

Aoki serves as president and CEO of the firm, joined by I died as executive vice president and development producer.

Although the first game has not yet been officially announced, the studio is currently looking for various personnel to flesh out its staff, needing 2D, 3D, and 2D background artists.

Source: Studio Flare Street Gematsu