J-POP Manga has released all the details on the arrival in Italy of Studio Cabanawork of Agri Uma which was a great success in Japan. The first volume will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from February 7th at the launch price of €6.50. The work will be serialized in bimonthly.

Let's find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents Studio Cabana by Agri Uma Love and music in the Agri Uma series nominated for the Next Manga Awards 2023 “I finally understood who the person is to whom you want to deliver your love letter. And I also understood that this feeling that overflows inside me is… Love.” Milan, 31 January 2024. Something new dedicated to all lovers of romance and troubled relationships is coming! It's not always easy to express your true feelings. Yusuke Kusaka is a grumpy and shy classmate, yet, when he sings with his musical group, the melancholic and sweet lyrics of his songs seem to reveal a hidden side of his personality… Set between the school desks and the living rooms of an eccentric recording studio, arrives on branded shelves J-POP Manga the series Studio Cabanathe original shojo of Agri Uma candidate for Next Manga Award 2023. Yukari Maki is a diligent and serious high school student. One day she sees her classmate Yusuke Kisaka, considered almost a hooligan, singing a love song. Yukari is immediately captured by her sweet and melancholy voice, unthinkable for someone like him. It is the spark for a new love… Will it be a requited love? The first volume of Studio Cabana Of Agri Uma will be available in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting from February 7th. TO this link The preview of the first chapter is available. Studio Cabana 1

of Agri Uma

1st volume – Ongoing series

Format – 120×169 – Paperback. With Overload.

Pages – 180, B/W

Price – €6.50

Released every two months

Source: J-POP Manga