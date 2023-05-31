Through an official statement, the co-director of The Witcher 3 the game director of Cyberpunk 2077 have revealed the cards: the BLANK studio was born, a new development studio determined to impose itself on the industry.

The studio promises to put the experience of individuals at the service of games that aim “more than on the ground to tread, on the plot to tell”.

The team is formed, in total, by 10 elements with great experience in the videogame field and some have decided to make statements regarding this new adventure, such as executive producer Jędrzej Mróz:

“Over our many years of making games we’ve understood the importance of marrying challenging ideas with a well-defined scope, supported by a strong team and a realistic budget. We are committed to authentic quality and run the studio in

sustainable way; we plan to increase the scope of our projects as we expand the team and its capabilities.”

As if this announcement weren’t enough to get fans of quality titles excited, know that Studio BLANK has declared that it is already working on a project that still has no name.

This title, of which only the concept art that you see below has been provided to us, will be set in a post-apocalyptic world and will be “not without twists”.



We just have to wait to receive new information on this and other team projectswhich aims to bring its members to at least 60 units.