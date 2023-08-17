Studio Battaglia: the previews (plot and cast) of the second episode in rerun, 17 August

Tonight, Thursday 17 August 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the second episode of Studio Battaglia will be broadcast, the TV series with Lunetta Savino directed by Simone Spada, known for directing numerous episodes of Rocco Schiavone, and Jacopo Bonvicini, behind the camera of the third episode. The series is the Italian remake of The Split, an English TV series aired for two seasons in 2018 and 2020 on BBC One and created by Abi Morgan. The second season will arrive in 2024. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

In the first episode of the second episode, Anna takes care of a former couple in a quarrel: the journalist Raffaella Pisani and the musician Pablo Vitali had frozen the embryos before she fell ill. The woman would now like to proceed with the implantation of the frozen embryos and become a mother while he now has another partner. The artist is defended by Nina Battaglia with the advice of Alberto Casorati, Anna’s husband who, together with Massimo, defends Pisani. However, Studio Battaglia will win the case because the judge agrees with Vitali that he did not want to become a father in any way. Anna thus returns to following the Parmegiani case and Carla discovers that her husband had opened a passbook for her son born ten years earlier from the secret relationship with Paola.

Anna took Daria to the consulting room and was filmed by her husband who knew nothing about it. Giorgio asks Viola if he can accompany her to the altar; but this one evening gets too close to the priest. Nina tells Anna that her father needs their signatures to sell his shares in Studio Battaglia. Anna confronts Massimo about his failure to go out with Nina and the threat received from his ex-wife; in response, the colleague asks her if she is sure she made the right choice the day she got married.

One evening Giorgio shows up unexpectedly at Anna’s house, meeting Alberto and his nephews for the first time. Anna discovers from him that her mother has always kept secret letters and gifts that her father sent from France and confronts her about her finding a trunk full in the closet of her house.

In the second episode of the second installment of Studio Battaglia, he is hacked Black Dahlia, a luxury extramarital dating site and among the illustrious names involved, the honorable Falconeri checks out with his wife and political colleague Gloria who immediately asks Anna for help in divorcing. However, Marina asks her daughter to stop because she would risk radiation since some time before she had defended the man from a red light case by making her wife swear falsely, who exonerated him with a false alibi. Elio Paradisi manages to obtain an exclusive interview with Gloria in order not to publish her husband’s old photos which would also get her into trouble since she had falsely declared her. Anna suggests to Gloria not to divorce now and to wait a few years aiming in the meantime to become an MEP to stay further away from her husband. During the interview, the Honorable said that she does not intend to divorce because she found herself with her husband by displacing Zander, Anna’s boss.

Daria is left by her boyfriend Adelchi. Viola is no longer so convinced of getting married and she tries to make Alessandro understand. Nina spends another night with Leo Messina. During a family dinner Nina, a little tipsy and unhappy, asks everyone to say something true, bringing up Viola for hitting on father Ralf and Alberto who had confided in her that he hadn’t had sex with Anna for some time, embarrassing them . Alessandro doesn’t want to hear explanations and leaves shaken while Alberto tells his wife at home that he too is on the list Black Dahlia. Marina, on the other hand, is displeased because she discovers that Giorgio is ill.

Studio Battaglia: the cast

We have seen the plot of the second installment of Studio Battaglia, but what is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Barbora BobulovaAnna Battaglia

Lunette Savino: Marina Battaglia

Miriam Dalmazio as Nina Battaglia

Marina Occhionero: Viola Battaglia

Giorgio Marchesi: Massimo Munari

Thomas TrabacchiAlberto Casorati

Massimo GhiniGiorgio Battaglia

Giovanni Toscano: Alessandro Del Vecchio

Carla Signoris: Carla Parmegiani

Michele Di MauroRoberto Parmegiani

David SebastiDario Zander

Alberto Paradoxes: Leo Messina

Celeste Savino: Magdalene

Emma FasanoDaria

Elijah Lawrence: James

Valentina Banci: Paola

Roberta SferziBetti

Simon Rizzoli: Father Marcelo

How many bets

How many episodes are planned for Studio Battaglia on Rai 1? In all, 4 episodes will be broadcast: the first will be repeated on August 10, 2023; the latest on August 31st. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):