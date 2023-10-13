Chronic sleep deficiency may increase the risk of heart disease later in life: Surveys of thousands of people have found that those who report a mild but chronic sleep deficit have more heart disease later in life than people who get less sleep. Get enough sleep.

It is recommended to sleep seven to eight hours a day.

A study of women conducted by Columbia University in New York, published in the journal Scientific Reports, shows what happens in the body during chronic mild sleep deprivation.

The study found that after just six weeks of short sleep, the cells lining the blood vessels are filled with harmful oxidants. Unlike well-rested cells, cells that get less sleep fail to activate antioxidant responses to remove damaging molecules.

The result: inflamed and dysfunctional cells, an early step in the development of cardiovascular disease.

“This is some of the first direct evidence that chronic sleep loss causes heart disease,” says study leader Sanja Jelić, MD, director of the Center for Sleep Medicine at Columbia University and professor of medicine in the Division of Pulmonary and Allergy.

Previous studies have not examined chronic sleep deficit

Previous studies have examined the physiological effects on humans of a few nights of deep sleep deprivation. “But that’s not how people behave night after night,” Jelic says. “Most people wake up around the same time every day, but they tend to delay their bedtime by an hour or two. We wanted to mimic this behavior, which is the most common sleep pattern we see when sleeping.” “adults.”

As part of the study, researchers examined nearly 1,000 women living in Washington, DC, and enrolled 35 healthy women who typically get seven to eight hours of sleep each night and could complete the 12-week study.

For six weeks, the women continued with their usual routine. The other six weeks, they went to bed an hour and a half later than usual. Each participant’s sleep was checked using wrist-worn sleep trackers.

Study summary

“Many problems could be solved if people slept at least seven to eight hours a night,” says Jelic. “Young, healthy people need to know that if they continue to sleep less than that, they increase their risk of heart disease.” and blood vessels.

Jelic’s team is currently designing a study to see if sleep time variability affects blood vessel cells in the same way as chronic, but regular, short sleep.