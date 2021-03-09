Studies Video shows how bitten conch survived – Scientists amazed by new finding

It has already been known in the past that some sackcloth shells are able to grow smaller parts of their bodies.

At least losing a heart is not a death for all seafood. Researchers at Nara Woman’s University in Japan came to realize this by chance when the conch they studied decided to bite off their heads.

To their surprise, the researchers found that two of the clams continued to eat and regenerated their bodies in 20 days. The conchi were thus able to live for several days without a heart or other important internal organs.

The researchers reported a special behavior of the conch In Current Biology on Monday and told about it, among other things CNN. According to the study, at least two species of molluscs belonging to the sect of bagged tongue farms are able to grow a new body to replace the detached one. It has already been known in the past that some sackcloth shells are able to regrow smaller parts of their bodies back.

Conch survive without a body apparently due to their small size, as they are able to take oxygen from the surface of their skin when needed.

The reason for the behavior of the clams is unknown. However, there may be an attempt by them to remove their damaged or parasitic parts.