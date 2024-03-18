Studies | Up to 80 million euros worth of medicines bought at the pharmacy go unused every year

According to the study, the most common reasons for returning medicines were, among other things, the short shelf life of the medicine when opened and the too large size of the medicine package.

Medicines enormous amounts are wasted in Finland every year. In a recent study by the Department of Pharmacy of the University of Eastern Finland, it is estimated that Finns miss out on about 80 million euros worth of drugs purchased from pharmacies every year. The Apteekkariliitto informs about the matter.

During the study period, the drug group most typically returned to the pharmacy was drugs affecting the nervous system, which accounted for almost a fifth of the returned drugs. Medicines for respiratory diseases were the next most returned, accounting for 16 percent.

Medicines for metabolic diseases and musculoskeletal diseases accounted for a good ten percent of the returned ones. In terms of quantity, painkillers containing paracetamol were returned the most.

Estimate of the annual value of wasted medicines is based on a calculation made on the basis of a three-day research period carried out in pharmacies. 82 pharmacies out of more than 800 pharmacies in Finland participated in the study.

The amount of drug returns varies a lot depending on, for example, the size of the pharmacy. This was taken into account in the calculations by weighting.

Doctoral researcher who did the research Mella Louhisalmi says that the assessment must be approached with a certain amount of caution, because the research period was very short.

“However, this can be considered a good assessment,” Louhisalmi tells STT.

He reminds that the value of pharmaceutical waste can be even higher, because according to a previous study, about a tenth of households do not return unused medicines to the pharmacy.

In research clients were asked the reasons why the medicines had not been used. The most common reasons for returning medicines were the short shelf life of the medicine when opened, the improvement of the illness or symptoms, the unnecessarily large size of the medicine package and changing the medicine to another medicine.

Wasted medicines cause costs not only for citizens but also for society. According to the study's estimate, the value of Kela reimbursements for unused medicines is approximately EUR 40 million annually.

Not using medicines also burdens the environment. Pharmaceutical waste has been defined as hazardous waste, as it can be harmful to people, animals and the environment even in small concentrations.

The worst option is to pour the medicines down the drain, from where they can run into fields and natural waters. Unused medicines should always be returned to the pharmacy.

Medical waste it is possible to reduce the amount. According to Apteekkariliitto, one way would be for new drug treatment to always be started with the smallest package size and one package.

This would require that pharmaceutical companies also comprehensively apply small pharmaceutical packages to the scope of reimbursability.

“It would be important that, when prescribing the medicine, the doctor should write a mention in the prescription if it is about the start of drug treatment. In this way, the pharmacy would be able to offer a smaller amount in case the medicine is not suitable and the drug treatment has to be stopped at the very beginning of the treatment”, says the president of the Apteekkariliitto Risto Kanerva in the bulletin.