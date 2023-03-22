Studies | Type 1 diabetes, which has become more common in children, was probably not caused by the coronavirus

Antibodies to the coronavirus were detected in less than one percent of children with type 1 diabetes.

Type 1 the prevalence of diabetes in children during the corona pandemic was probably not caused by the corona virus itself. This is evident from a study by the University of Helsinki.

According to the study, the incidence of type 1 diabetes in children in Finland rose by about one-sixth during the first year and a half of the pandemic.

Specifically, the study looked at the period from the beginning of March 2020 to the end of August 2021.

During this time, a total of 785 children under the age of 15 fell ill with type 1 diabetes in Finland. The information is based on the data of the Finnish children’s diabetes register, which covers information on more than 90 percent of people newly diagnosed with diabetes.

However, in the study, only less than one percent of children with diabetes were found to have antibodies to the coronavirus as a sign of the disease.

According to the researchers, this suggests that the increase in the incidence of type 1 diabetes at the beginning of the pandemic was probably not due to a direct effect of the coronavirus.

Researchers speculate that the increase in the number of cases may be related to the lockdown of society during the pandemic and the resulting social isolation, rather than the virus itself.

The professor who led the research Mikael Knip refers to the so-called biodiversity hypothesis.

“According to it, microbial exposure and infections in early childhood can partly protect against autoimmune diseases,” says Knip in the university’s press release.

“The reduction in contact when society closed down significantly reduced acute infections in children, which may have increased the risk of developing diabetes.”

The study was carried out in collaboration with the professor of zoonotic virology Olli Vapalahten with the research team. According to Vapalahti, the research should be continued.

“We need to find out what has happened to the incidence of type 1 diabetes after the society was opened in the summer of 2021 and corona infections increased in the population,” Vapalahti says in the announcement.