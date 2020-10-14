Marius Bülter has been playing for Union Berlin for a year. A few years ago, one step could have led to Schalke – but the winger decided against the S04 at the time and for his ongoing studies.
When Schalke 04 asks young footballers with the famous Knappenschmiede, the club rarely gets rejections. But this is what happened with a certain Marius Bülter, who has meanwhile become an unexpected whiz kid for Union Berlin.
This summer the Berliners signed the 27-year-old for around 1.5 million euros from 1. FC Magdeburg, he had already been loaned out the previous season. After completing 32 Bundesliga games for the Iron, 28 of them in the starting line-up, in which he also scored seven goals, he became the club’s important discovery.
His way into the German upper house of football could have been a little different.
Seven years ago, that’s what Bülter now told the image, he could have switched to the S04. So there was an offer for the then 20-year-old to initially join the second team of Royal Blue. Everyone knows that even after one or two years this could have given me the opportunity to make the step to become professionals. However, the offensive player declined because of his ongoing mechanical engineering studies: “That was also a reason. Schalke’s second team was not one of the top teams in the regional league at the time.”
Instead, his path initially led through SV Rödinghausen to the Regionalliga West, after playing for SuS Neuenkirchen for a year. Only after four years did he move to Magdeburg, with whom he had spent another season in the second division. In the meantime he has made it to the Bundesliga, albeit not by direct route.
On Sunday there will now be a duel between Schalke and Union. In the two games last season there was no victory for Berlin, a draw and a defeat were the bottom line. Bülter will probably also want to correct the missing scorer points against the S04 at the weekend.
