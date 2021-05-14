Studies Mammals can also breathe in the anus, according to a recent study

The anus is rich in blood vessels, which means that medicines given as suppositories, among other things, are quickly absorbed into the bloodstream.

Mammals, and perhaps even people, can breathe in part through their anus, says a recent Japanese study.

In general, mammals breathe oxygen and remove carbon dioxide through the lungs or gills. However, some animals have developed alternative breathing methods. For example, catfish, arrowheads, sea sausages, and some spiders can oxidize themselves through their back intestines in emergencies.

Researchers at Tokyo University of Medicine and Dentistry found in their experiments, among other things, mice and rats behaved in the same way. This would open up new possibilities for blood oxidation, for example in situations where there is a shortage of ventilators.

“While the idea is provocative and amazing, it should be taken seriously,” he asked Caleb Kelly From Yale University.