“I take my blood sugar every morning, and even with two different types of medication, it’s everywhere,” said Hobbs, 36. Two years after the start of the pandemic, scientists and doctors are shifting their attention to the long-term consequences of a Covid-19 infection, called “long Covid”. Recent studies add diabetes to the list of possible long-term outcomes from Covid.

Experts know that people with diabetes are at a higher risk of serious Covid-19 infection, but now, a new connection is unraveling – one where a Covid-19 infection can lead to a higher risk of diabetes.

A study published this month looked at people who had mild Covid-19 infections in Germany and found they were 28% more likely to have a new diagnosis of type 2 diabetes compared to people who had never been infected.

A study in the United States also found an increase in the incidence rate of diabetes in people who have recovered from Covid-19: a 40% increase in risk at least one year after infection. The researchers estimate that about 2 out of every 100 people infected with Covid-19 will have a new diagnosis of diabetes. This US-based study, published last week in the medical journal The Lancet, also found that even among people who had low or no risk factors for diabetes, infection with Covid-19 led to a 38% increase in risk. of diabetes later.

The more severe someone’s coronavirus infection, the greater their risk of diabetes. For people who were treated in the ICU, the risk of diabetes jumped 276%. This connection may be related to the steroids some patients receive while receiving acute care in a hospital setting, which can increase blood sugar levels.

“That’s not diabetes for a month or two after recovery. This is for a year, and it’s certainly happening in people who aren’t hospitalized,” said lead researcher Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, head of research and development at the VA. St. Louis Health Care System and clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis.

That study used the US Department of Veterans Affairs’ national databases to track more than 180,000 people after they contracted Covid-19. The research team compared the results of this group with the results of a control group of more than 4 million people before the pandemic, along with another group of more than 4 million people during the pandemic who did not contract Covid-19.

In children, the overall risk of newly diagnosed diabetes is even worse. A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report published in January found that children were more than 2.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes after a Covid-19 infection than those who were never infected more than once. month after infection.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat