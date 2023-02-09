Studies | In the event of a nuclear war, the best chances of survival are in Australia or New Zealand

According to researchers, food and energy security increases humanity’s chances of surviving disasters such as nuclear war.

With civilization has the best chance of surviving post-nuclear war destruction in Australia, New Zealand and Iceland.

It will work out Risk Analysis -from a research article in a science fiction publication that looks at humanity’s chances of rebuilding civilization after a severe, sunlight-reducing disaster. Such would be, for example, the eruption of a supervolcano, an asteroid impact or a nuclear winter caused by a nuclear war.

In the event of even the most serious destruction, it is likely that “pockets” will remain around the world where people can survive, the researchers write. The most resilient countries of all are able to avoid the collapse of society to a pre-industrial level.

Researchers think that Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu would be able to produce enough food for their inhabitants in the event of a disaster.

Researchers examined 13 factors measuring survival in post-apocalyptic conditions across 38 island nations. These include, for example, food production, energy self-sufficiency, industry and the effects of destruction on the climate. Australia did the best in the measurements and New Zealand came second, which due to their location will probably avoid nuclear fallout.

“Australia’s food supply buffer is huge,” the study states. In addition, the country has good infrastructure, high health security and a large defense force.

New Zealand would cope well with a cooling climate, as the whole country is a short distance to the sea, which protects against extreme temperature drops. In addition, there would be enough food in the country. On the other hand, New Zealand is also very dependent on imports, which would make it difficult to survive on its own.

As for other island nations, the problem would not necessarily be the sufficiency of food, but the collapse of industry and social cohesion, summarizes the authors of the research article, a professor at the University of Otago Nick Wilson and researcher Matt Boyd.