Studies | Heat waves also cause hundreds of extra deaths of elderly people every year in Finland

According to international studies, climate change will significantly increase heat deaths. Finland already got a taste of this in the summer of 2018.

Heat waves significantly increase the mortality of Finns over the age of 65. For example, in the summer of 2018, a heat wave lasting several weeks caused almost 400 extra deaths in Finland, says a researcher from the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) Virpi Kollanus.

“If we look at heat mortality in the long term from the 1970s, it has decreased – probably due to the rise in the standard of living and the improvement in the health of the population. However, in the 21st century, the adverse effects of heat have been increasing again. In Finland, there have been unprecedentedly intense periods of heat that are increasing in frequency, and our population is also aging strongly,” says Kollanus.

THL has not studied heat mortality in the 2020s, but according to Kollanus, the corona pandemic could also have influenced the matter, because heat and the coronavirus have the same risk groups. Those belonging to the risk groups had more severe disease symptoms, which could further increase their sensitivity to heat.

According to international studies, climate change will significantly increase heat deaths, says the professor of Public Health Jouni Jaakkola from the University of Oulu.

“In the worst-case scenario, the number of heat deaths will increase by up to 200-400 percent by the end of this century, but we can certainly influence this by curbing climate change.”

Risk of heat death starts to increase after the age of 65 and increases more strongly in the age group over 75, says Kollanus. Older age in itself makes you more sensitive to the effects of heat.

“As you get older, your thermoregulatory ability weakens and your body dries out more easily, because you no longer feel thirst as sensitively. People over the age of 65 also start to have more basic diseases, and the heat worsens the symptoms of many diseases,” Kollanus points out.

According to Kollanus, actual heat stroke is a very rare cause of death in Finland, even during heat waves. The effects of the heat can be seen in the statistics as an increase in mortality related to many different diseases.

The majority of heat deaths are related to cardiovascular diseases, as heat stress and dehydration caused by sweating put a strain on the cardiovascular system. The respiratory system and kidneys are also hard.

“Deaths related to, for example, memory disorders, nervous system disorders and mental health disorders also increase in times of heat,” says Kollanus.

According to Jaakkola, diabetics are especially sensitive to heat due to reasons related to fluid and sugar balance. In addition, the heat may affect, for example, the concentrations of diuretics and painkillers and lead to the need to adjust the medication. Jaakkola recommends discussing the matter with a doctor well in advance of the approaching heat period.

Some of the heat deaths are so-called sudden deaths, where the patient does not have time to receive treatment. Jaakkola estimates that such cases are most common in remote areas: it’s a long way to the emergency room, and it takes longer to get an ambulance.

“We know from research that, for example, mortality related to brain and heart attacks is higher the further you are from the hospital,” says Jaakkola.

According to Kollanus, mortality increases significantly during hot weather, even among patients who manage to get treatment.

Deaths increase during heat waves not only in homes, but also in social and health care institutions, nursing homes and hospitals, says Jaakkola.

“According to research, it would be possible to significantly reduce the adverse effects of heat and heat deaths by regulating the temperature of indoor spaces,” emphasizes Jaakkola.

According to Kollanus, more than half of heat deaths in Finland occur in hospital beds. Hospitals therefore have such conditions in hot weather that cause serious health risks for patients.

“Even round-the-clock care and treatment is not enough to protect risk groups if the room temperatures get high,” states Kollanus.

In Kollanus’s opinion, the effects of heat should be taken into account in the contingency planning of all treatment facilities, because the consequences of insufficient cooling means may also affect the operation of health care: if the facilities heat up and the air humidity rises too much, for example, the operating theaters may not be able to be used.

“In order to protect risk groups, it is important to prevent the heating of facilities in treatment facilities. If passive means – such as window sun protection and nighttime ventilation – are not sufficient, mechanical cooling should be used. And by protecting patients, we also protect employees,” Kollanus points out.