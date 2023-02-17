At the moment Microsoft has been going through complications, and that is because it has not yet been possible to reach a resolution on the agreement that it seeks to buy from Activision Blizzard In its whole. And now, L.a UK Markets and Competition Authority It has entered into talks with 6 studios, of which some are afraid that the deal will close.

In accordance with the aforementioned, the companies that for now remain anonymous have expressed that the purchase of this great company could pose a threat against competition. So, with this collection of information the CMA He will seek to add everything discussed in the meeting to add it to his April testimony.

Something that is very striking is that three of these companies mention that they do not agree with the purchase, another two have no problem with the transaction being carried out, and the last one prefers to take a neutral position. So, by establishing percentages, it is logical that the majority is voting for that Activision stay independent.

During his conversation with the CMAthe topic that might already be a bit tired regarding the purchase has been addressed once again, and that is the problem that may be call of duty become a company exclusive. Even though the same Microsoft established that it will continue to reach all consoles, up to Nintendo Switch.

For now we will have to wait April 26 to have a new important update on this transaction.

Via: gamesindustry

Editor’s note: It is beginning to be annoying that at least one note a week comes out on this issue. Now that the deal is closed, many will miss that it is being discussed by Activision.