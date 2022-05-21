The work of the Spanish staff in the U-17 European Championship in Israel is not limited to just training and preparing for the matches. The future talents of Spanish football are living a unique and exciting experience in which their names are becoming known in Europe thanks to the great results that La Rojita is reaping in the tournament, but in the RFEF they worry about reminding them of something they should not forget: they are 16 and 17 years old. They are very young, the future is uncertain and studies are important.

In this sense, the figure of the RFEF tutors is key. They are the support of the players and supervise each afternoon of studies, which in the case of this European, are sessions of an hour and a half every two or three days. In addition, the tutors propose playful collective learning dynamics to unite the group with virtual quizzes or ‘surprise’ group exams in which those with the lowest score have to meet the challenges set by the rest of the group. That way nobody wants to be left behind and a good atmosphere reigns in the concentration. Logically by age, most of the boys in the U-17 are in 1st year of Baccalaureate and several of them are training in an intermediate grade to be a coach. As for the future, there are those who are clear that they want to study careers related to sports, such as INEF or Physiotherapy, or there are even some who are looking forward to finishing their bachelor’s degree to study nothing less than Biomedicine.

But the work of the tutors did not begin in this concentration. Dince nine months ago Julen Guerrero asked the members of the training staff to follow up on the studies of the players with clubs, parents and schools to ensure that no player lost focus throughout the year. For Julen, having your feet on the ground and a well-furnished head is essential to be part of this group. It is a complicated age for boys who live realities that are difficult to mix. They are emerging as future stars, some with thousands of followers on social media. That is why these dynamics of study and follow-up are important. The result, to date, is unquestionable: a humble, hard-working and cohesive group that counts its games by victories.