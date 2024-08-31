Studies | A study by the University of Tampere investigated a symptom that can reveal a serious cerebral infarction

Studies|In the doctoral thesis reviewed at the University of Tampere, it was investigated how a medical helicopter could be brought to the scene faster in a situation where even minutes are important.
Aurora Kuusisto Morning newspaper
Particularly the treatment chain for a severe cerebral infarction could be accelerated so that a severe cerebral infarction would already be recognized during the emergency call and a medical helicopter could be alerted to the scene immediately if necessary. Pauli Vuorinen investigated the matter in his dissertation, which was examined at the University of Tampere on Friday.
