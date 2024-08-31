Sunday, September 1, 2024
Studies | A study by the University of Tampere investigated a symptom that can reveal a serious cerebral infarction

September 1, 2024
In the doctoral thesis reviewed at the University of Tampere, it was investigated how a medical helicopter could be brought to the scene faster in a situation where even minutes are important.

The study found out how using a medical helicopter to transport a patient changes the time required for transport. Picture: Ville Maali / Sanoma archive

Aurora Kuusisto Morning newspaper

Particularly the treatment chain for a severe cerebral infarction could be accelerated so that a severe cerebral infarction would already be recognized during the emergency call and a medical helicopter could be alerted to the scene immediately if necessary. Pauli Vuorinen investigated the matter in his dissertation, which was examined at the University of Tampere on Friday.

