Studies | A new trend in science encourages researchers to tell their background, and according to critics, it even endangers the reliability of science

“Both the authors are middle- or upper-middle-class Caucasian women, one of whom is a mother and the other is not.”

This is how two researchers describe themselves in a top magazine in the field of sociology in their study, which focuses on low-income, dark-skinned mothers.

They also state that anti-racist, intersectional, and feminist principles guide their scholarly work.

Intersectionality refers to the idea that a person’s position in society is influenced not only by gender, but also by, for example, class status, age and ethnic origin.

The two state that they are aware of the dangers and limitations that affluent white researchers face when dealing with the lives of low-income black Americans.

Such statements made by researchers about their own backgrounds make their way into science.

Behind the trend is the idea that the researcher’s own background can be somehow relevant in relation to the object of his research.

That is why it is good for the researcher to bring out his background with the so-called with a position statement.

“ It is common to report financial ties in surveys, but position statements are about something else.

Traditional the way of doing science has been that the researcher’s ethnicity, race, income, gender or other characteristics do not matter.

Only the results and the fact that the research was done well are important.

Not all scientists like the new trend. They include a professor of criminology Jukka Savolainenwho works at Wayne State University in the United States.

Savolainen has written with his colleagues of the articlein which they explain why the trend of presenting researcher backgrounds misleads science.

The article struck a sensitive emotional chord. It appeared when Savolainen shared the article on Twitter. A tweet got 1.6 million impressions and a lot of reactions

“Many react negatively, which is fine. That’s up for debate. You can see from the reactions that it is an important issue for many people.”

One a type of position statement would seem to be that a representative of the dominant culture who studies minorities recognizes his position in advance. Such a statement was in the studies of the sociologist mentioned at the beginning of the story.

A somewhat similar confession is made by a supporter of same-sex marriage, who states that he is a middle-aged heterosexual woman and married.

He also states that he considers marriage a right for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation, but accepts other types of relationships based on commitment.

Researchers can in statements also tell about their minority background.

“ “You can hardly put in a position statement that I am a Republican man and I support the current gun policy.”

from Savoia and his colleagues accept that scientists, like any human being, are subject to the influence of their own background.

However, this potentially biasing effect is not countered by researchers presenting their background information in their publications, the group emphasizes.

According to Savolainen, requiring position statements creates an incentive for researchers to share information about themselves, which now happens to be popular in university circles.

“There is a hot wave of identity politics in the academic world in the United States. What is more or less stated is that we want more articles from certain types of authors and cite them,” says Savolainen.

“Here, the tag cite black women is very popular. Let’s say frankly that they need to be cited in order for their citation index to improve.”

“Although it has a good purpose, it is a clear message that you should not cite because the research is the best, the most important, or the newest, but because of who wrote it,” Savolainen reflects.

In science, a researcher’s citation indexes tell how much other researchers refer to his research and how important his colleagues therefore consider his work.

“You could imagine that if you are a conservative, white man, you would hardly put in a position statement that I am a Republican man and I support the current gun policy when your research deals with gun violence,” says Savolainen.

“It would be academic suicide because the article will be rejected outright or considered a joke.”

from Savoia and his colleagues emphasize that requiring background information endangers the impartiality of scientific work.

“In order for a data claim to be accepted as a scientific fact, it must be verified regardless of the person making the claim,” the group writes.

Scientific articles should therefore be evaluated based on their quality and not on the identity of the researcher.

“ “Even if the debate about the economy could continue to polarize.”

Philosophy of science university lecturer and academy researcher Samuli Reijula assesses that the idea behind the position statements makes sense.

The aim is to encourage researchers to think about their own intellectual biases, values ​​and how they possibly affect the research being carried out.

“Position statements can help the reader of the article to think about what kind of hidden choices may have influenced the conclusions reached in the article,” says Reijula, who works in Helsinki at university.

However, according to Reijula, it is not clear what would ultimately result from the practice becoming more common.

“On the one hand, it could draw attention to biases in the scientific literature. On the other hand, weakening anonymization could strengthen the fact that it is easier for influential researchers to get their results published, and the voice of marginal researchers would be heard even more weakly.”

According to Reijula, the statements could also lead to polarization, because they could affect what kind of readers are interested in a certain article and take it seriously.

“Even if the debate about the economy could continue to polarize, when parties with different political views end up reading different parts of the research literature even more clearly.”

Jukka Savolainen in my opinion, anonymous peer review should be strengthened rather than weakened.

“More attention should be paid to increasing anonymity, instead of giving more tips about who it is.”

Savolainen still has to be asked if he and his co-authors belong to a minority in the scientific world, if once his tweet about the article received a lot of criticism.

“I do not believe. I also got a lot of new followers and positive attention. I would say we are the silent majority. We are the voice of reason,” Savolainen says and laughs.