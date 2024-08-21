The new school year is just beginning all over Germany. First-graders are starting school, older students are returning from summer vacation, and millions of parents are hoping that their children will bring home good report cards at the end of the school year. It has long been known that the parents’ educational background, intelligence, hard work, and patience play a decisive role in this. A recently published study now draws attention to another, previously largely unknown factor that influences school grades: the appearance of the students.