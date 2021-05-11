The postponement will also apply to those who are in quarantine, but they will have to justify the cases with medical documents Archive image of the last Ebau held in Cartagena. / Pablo Sánchez / AGM FUENSANTA CARRERES Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 03:10



Students who are examined in less than a month of the Ebau and who, on the date of the exam, have Covid or are in quarantine, will have the possibility of postponing the tests for two weeks. The university entrance exams (Ebau) are scheduled for June 1, 2 and 3 in their ordinary phase; and for June 30, 1 and