Estudiantes de La Plata surprised this Thursday with an official statement in which it was announced that Diego Garcia, investigated for alleged sexual abuse with carnal access, will return to train with the professional staff.

From the club it was clarified that they contacted the family of the complainant to explain the reasons for the decision.

The footballer’s lawyer presented a formal request so that he can resume practice with his teammates, taking refuge in “the constitutional principle of innocence” and his right to work“.

In addition, in the presentation it was highlighted that the footballer has been in law in the process, agreed to testify when summoned and accepted at the time the decision made by the club based on its Gender Protocol.

At the moment, the case is moving forward, which is carried out by the UFI 15 of La Plata through the prosecutor Cecilia Corfield.

The statement from Estudiantes de La Plata

The Estudiantes de La Plata Club informs that it has formally received a request made by the player’s lawyer Diego García, through which he requests to return to training with the main squad. It is based on the constitutional principle of innocence, their right to work -also of constitutional roots- and on their freedom of movement which has not been restricted as regards the development of their professional tasks, in the criminal process carried out by Justice.

He states, in his presentation, that he has always been the law in the process, that he has given a statement and that he has accepted the measure provided by the Club in the framework of the current Gender Protocol, without prejudice to which he understands that the progress of the research and tests produced so far merit the immediate return to their source of work.

Faced with the request made, the Club has again contacted the family of the complainant, informing about the request of the player Diego García, the reasons and grounds set forth therein and the decision to be made by the Institution.

In this sense and at the request of the player, there is no legal or judicial provision that legitimizes the restriction of their labor rights by the Institution and always as a result of the progress of the judicial investigation and the evidence to be produced, the Board of Directors of the Club informs that it will authorize Diego García to resume training.

The absolutely provisional nature of the measure is emphasized. It will be reviewed immediately under circumstances that warrant it.

On the other hand, and as the same Board of Directors has already done last year attending the Micaela Law training, and without implying a value judgment on their responsibility in the denounced events, the player will participate in the spaces of training proposed for the current year for the Institution’s soccer players by the Club’s Gender and Diversity Undersecretariat and the approach devices of the Directorate for the Promotion of Masculinities for Gender Equality of the Ministry of Women, Gender Policies and Sexual Diversity of the Province of Buenos Aires.

